Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — Banks have increasingly turned to cellphone devices in helping them to reach customers. But cellphone companies may soon be trying to offer financial services of their own.

In recent years, the country’s largest cellphone carriers have begun to experiment with new financing options for smartphones and other devices. And that could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial