WASHINGTON — Since 2010, the federal government has been the nation's primary student lender. But the incoming chairman of the Consumer Bankers Association says the government's record as a credit provider leaves much to be desired.

“We believe we have the expertise” to underwrite student loans “better,” said Brad Conner, vice chairman of consumer banking at the $150 billion-asset Citizens Bank headquartered in Providence, R.I., who will become CBA chairman next year.