BankUnited in Miami Lakes, Fla., recorded double-digit earnings growth as revenue gains helped to make up for issues in its taxi medallion portfolio.

Net income for the $28.2 billion-asset company was $66.4 million in the second quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 17%. Earnings per share were 60 cents and beat analysts’ average estimate of 56 cents, according to FactSet Research Systems.