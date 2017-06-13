Insurance agencies may want to dust off their “for sale” signs, as BB&T may be gearing up for another round of dealmaking.
BB&T Chairman and CEO Kelly King said Tuesday that he likes the insurance business because it reduces the $221 billion-asset bank's overall risk profile. Insurance makes up about 15% of BB&T’s total revenue and King said his goal is for it to eventually account for 20% of revenue.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In