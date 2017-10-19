BB&T has been purposefully reducing the size of certain loan portfolios, including residential mortgages and prime auto lending, and it showed in its latest quarterly results.

Total loans fell by 1.6% from a year earlier to $143 billion, the $220 billion-asset company said Thursday. Residential mortgages fell by 2% to $28.6 billion, and direct retail lending decreased slightly. Commercial-and-industrial lending increased by less than 1% to $52 billion.