United Community Banks in Blairsville, Ga., is not known for making sudden management moves.
The $11.2 billion-asset company made that clear on Thursday when it named Lynn Harton CEO of its bank, a move that came five years after he was hired as chief operating officer and roughly three years after he became president.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In