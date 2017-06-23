With its pending purchase of Commerce Bank in Worcester, Mass., and a Boston address staked out for its new headquarters, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is moving closer toward its goal of becoming New England’s next regional bank.

Though Berkshire, based in the western Massachusetts city of Pittsfield, has been bulking up in New England for the past decade, its deal for the $2.2 billion-asset Commerce is especially significant because it would thrust it over the $10 billion-asset threshold and raise its profile in Boston.