WASHINGTON — Big banks have added their support to a bipartisan House bill that would require corporations and limited liability companies to provide beneficial ownership information to the states in which they are formed.
The legislation would give financial institutions access to that data, essentially helping them with due diligence and identifying corporate beneficial owners of business customers, as required by anti-money-laundering regulations.
