It won’t be long before yield-starved consumers start demanding higher rates on their savings accounts. But it hasn’t happened yet — and some banks are doing a better job of reaping the benefit than others.

Low deposit prices boosted profits at some of the industry’s biggest banks, which kicked off first-quarter earnings season Thursday. JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial Services Group reported higher net interest margins, capturing the benefit of the two latest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. During conference calls with analysts, executives at both banks said consumers have not yet begun chasing higher deposit rates, following the moves by the Fed in December and March.