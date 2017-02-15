The biggest investor in Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will significantly reduce its stake in the company less than a year after pushing for its sale.
CapGen Capital Group III is planning to sell up to 6.2 million Seacoast shares in an offering that could raise more than $120 million for the private equity fund run by former Comptroller Eugene Ludwig. The sale could also lower the firm’s stake to roughly 3.3%.
