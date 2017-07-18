WASHINGTON — Senate Banking Committee leaders introduced a bipartisan flood insurance bill this week to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program for six years, hoping to pass it quickly ahead of a looming deadline of Sept. 30 when the program expires.

Yet the bill by Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, stays silent on an issue important to the financial industry and House lawmakers: whether to allow consumers and businesses the option to purchase private flood insurance.