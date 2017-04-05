WASHINGTON — The French megabank BNP Paribas has sold its stake in a $2.5 billion syndicated loan to Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois.
In an announcement Wednesday, the bank said that it decided to sell its $120 million stake in the project “following an extended and comprehensive review of the project including consultation with all the relevant stakeholders."
