BofA settles federal fair housing discrimination claim for $300K

Bank of America has settled a fair housing complaint with the federal government over allegations of denying mortgages and home equity lines of credits to adults with guardians.

The period covered by the settlement with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York was between January 2010 and February 2016 for mortgage loan applicants, and between January 2010 and May 2017 for home equity loan applicants. All of the applicants involved were adults under legal guardianships or conservatorships.

After the Great Recession, due to possible exploitation, BofA instituted a policy that limited loans to persons in guardianships, a bank spokesperson said. That policy was ended in 2016, prior to the start of the federal investigation.

"Bank of America has an outstanding record of supporting clients and employees with disabilities, including being recognized with a top score in the Disability Equality Index for four years," the spokesperson said. "Due to concerns about possible exploitation, the bank for a period of time limited mortgage loans for people with guardians.

"We updated our policies more than three years ago to expand access to such loans. Our Disability Advisory Council works to consistently improve and further develop our strategy to serve employees, clients and communities."

The settlement agreement notes that "Bank of America asserts that during the time period in question, it did make mortgage loans to persons with handicaps and disabilities without restrictions, including some adult applicants who had legal guardians or conservatorships."

Under the terms of the agreement, BofA will pay each applicant $4,000; the spokesman said 75 people are covered by the agreement, for a total of $300,000.

BofA cooperated with the investigation and agreed to settle this matter without contested litigation, a press release from the EDNY said, adding the bank did not admit, and expressly denies, any liability, wrongdoing, or non-compliance with the provisions of the Fair Housing Act.

Moreover, the agreement itself noted that it "is a compromise of disputed claims. The United States acknowledges the substantial cooperation of Bank of America throughout its investigation regarding the matters addressed in this agreement."

The settlement requires BofA to maintain the non-discriminatory loan underwriting policy and train its employees on it; monitor its loan processing and underwriting activities to ensure compliance with the Fair Housing Act; and report to the government every six months for a two year period regarding its compliance, the EDNY release said.

"No one in this free country should be denied access to the American dream merely because of a disability. The unalienable right to pursue happiness extends to all people, including those with disabilities, and purchasing a home is one way many people exercise this right," said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division in the June 23 press release.

"The Fair Housing Act prohibits banks from denying mortgage loans and other housing-related credit to people because of their disabilities, and this Department will hold accountable those lenders who engage in such illegal conduct. Today's settlement provides compensation to victims of unlawful discrimination and requires Bank of America to apply non-discriminatory policies in deciding which applicants will receive loans."

