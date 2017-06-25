BOK Financial in Tulsa, Okla., benefited from rising interest rates in the third quarter even as it reported declines in fee income and commercial real estate loan balances.

Net income for the $33 billion-asset BOK totaled $85.6 million, representing a 15% increase from $74.3 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share of $1.31 fell three cents short of analysts’ median estimate of $1.35, according to FactSet Research Systems.