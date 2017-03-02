WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions' alleged communication with a Russian diplomat is prompting Democrats to raise questions about President Trump’s sprawling global business and whether it ran afoul of anti-money-laundering and terrorism laws.

“President Trump’s refusal to disclose his business dealings makes it unclear whether he and his family may be exposed to terrorist financing, sanctions, or money laundering risks through their relationships with investors and associates from Russia and other nations,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in regard to a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, requesting that he investigate the matter.