Andrew Sandler, the chairman and executive partner at Buckley Sandler, is retiring from the law firm he co-founded to pursue other business interests. He will step down on March 20.
Sandler, who has advised banks and other companies for over three decades, co-founded Buckley Sandler in 2009 with partner Jeremiah Buckley. He had previously worked for more than two decades at Skadden, Arps. Slate, Meagher & Flom.
Sandler is the CEO of Treliant, an advisory firm that consults for the financial services industry; chairman and founder of Asurity Technologies, a software firm; and founder of Temerity Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on early stage fintech and regtech companies.
