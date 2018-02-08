print reprint

Andrew Sandler, the chairman and executive partner at Buckley Sandler, is retiring from the law firm he co-founded to pursue other business interests. He will step down on March 20.

Sandler, who has advised banks and other companies for over three decades, co-founded Buckley Sandler in 2009 with partner Jeremiah Buckley. He had previously worked for more than two decades at Skadden, Arps. Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Sandler is the CEO of Treliant, an advisory firm that consults for the financial services industry; chairman and founder of Asurity Technologies, a software firm; and founder of Temerity Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on early stage fintech and regtech companies.

Kate Berry

Kate Berry

Kate Berry covers the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for American Banker.
