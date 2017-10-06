Business First Bancshares in Baton Rouge, La., has agreed to buy Minden Bancorp in Louisiana for roughly $76.1 million.

The $1.2 billion-asset Business First also announced Friday it will raise $66 million by selling 3.3 million shares of common stock at $20 per share through a private placement. The proceeds will be used to help pay for the Minden transaction, keep the combined institution capitalized and for other corporate purposes, Business First said.