Print Email Reprints Share

Business First Bancshares in Baton Rouge, La., has agreed to buy Minden Bancorp in Louisiana for roughly $76.1 million.

The $1.2 billion-asset Business First also announced Friday it will raise $66 million by selling 3.3 million shares of common stock at $20 per share through a private placement. The proceeds will be used to help pay for the Minden transaction, keep the combined institution capitalized and for other corporate purposes, Business First said.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial