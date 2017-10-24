Print Email Reprints Share

Third-quarter profit soared at Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., thanks to strong growth in its commercial and industrial loan portfolio.

The $31 billion-asset company said Tuesday that it earned $44.9 million, up almost 20% from a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents were in line with the median of analysts' estimate compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

