Cadence Bancorp in Houston is optimistic losses tied to Hurricane Harvey will be manageable.

The $9.8 billion-asset company said during a conference call Thursday that it has identified only 13 large commercial clients, representing $112 million in loan balances, that suffered significant damages.

Cadence made the determination after contacting all commercial lending relationships that were larger than $1 million. The review included nearly 420 clients with $2.8 billion in loans, or more than a third of all loans at June 30.

Cadence Bancorp, led by CEO Paul Murphy Jr., is one of the first Texas banks to provide an update on exposure tied to Hurricane Harvey.

About $700 million of residential mortgages are in areas hit by the hurricane, adding that about 87% of the homes were outside the 500-year flood plain. The other homes were required to have flood insurance.

Paul Murphy Jr., Cadence’s chairman and CEO, noted during the call that the storm was the worst he had witnessed in Houston in terms of its duration.

Most of the damage was tied to flooding, which differs from wind-related issues tied to most hurricanes. As a result, the damage likely will be less than what typically takes place because wind damage is usually more destructive.

Cadence has already reopened all but one branch and its technological offerings are at full strength. The company is offering assistance to its employees and encouraging community service efforts.

The company outlined steps it is taking to help customers recover, including special financing and quick decisions on vehicle and home improvement loans. Cadence also said it is offering expedited financing for small businesses, restructuring loan payments and waiving CD withdrawal penalties.