California BanCorp in Oakland is launching a professional banking division.

The new division will provide custom liquidity and credit products to clients in the legal, accounting, insurance and not-for-profit sectors, the $900 million-asset company said Friday. California BanCorp said it will focus on broader trends such as fintech, fraud prevention and digital transactions in advising customers.

“Our specialized team has decades of combined experience in providing trusted consulting mixed with innovative banking services and business solutions,” Steven Shelton, president and CEO of California Bank of Commerce, said in a press release.

California BanCorp has recruited Colleen Atkinson, 25-year banking industry veteran, to oversee the division.

Atkinson "understands the importance of digging below the surface and truly understanding the challenges and needs of professional services firms to ensure California Bank of Commerce is their trusted advisory partner,” Shelton said in the press release.

Previously, Atkinson was a senior corporate banking manager at HSBC Bank.