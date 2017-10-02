Print Email Reprints Share

The California Bankers Association and the Western Independent Bankers are planning to merge.

The Western Independent Bankers, a group with regional membership, would merge into the California Bankers Association, pending approval member banks. The combined group would change its name to the Western Bankers Association.

