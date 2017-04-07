The California Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Thursday that a provision in an arbitration agreement is invalid and unenforceable if it tries to waive a consumer’s right to stop future violations of consumer protection laws.

The court's decision in McGill v. Citibank calls into question the validity under California law of provisions used in many consumer contracts throughout the U.S. It also sets up another potential showdown between California and the U.S. Supreme Court over whether federal law overrides California statute in the field of arbitration.