Ann Marie Mehlum has been involved in small-business lending her entire career, and after a six-month hiatus, she’s back at it.

After serving nearly three years as an associate administrator at the Small Business Administration and a decade before that as a community bank CEO, Mehlum said she was enjoying what she described as “a little break” from the workaday grind. That respite came to an end last week when SmartBiz Loans announced it had given her a seat on its board.