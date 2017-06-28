WASHINGTON — The largest banks operating in the U.S. all passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, with only Capital One receiving direction to resubmit its capital plan by the end of the year in order to address some qualitative deficiencies.

The Fed released the results of its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review stress test Wednesday, finding that all 34 banks examined met the minimum capital requirements under severely adverse economic conditions. For the first time since the test started, none of the banks had their capital plans rejected for either qualitative or quantitative reasons.