Carolina Financial in Charleston, S.C., has agreed to buy First South Bancorp in Washington, N.C.
The 2.2 billion-asset Carolina Financial said in a press release Monday that it will pay $162 million in stock for the $1 billion-asset First South. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, prices First South at 192% of its tangible book value.
