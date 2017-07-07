The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's final rule to formalize guidance on a number of TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosures compliance points omits an originally proposed fix for the so-called black hole that's created when a mortgage closing is delayed.

The TRID changes were first proposed last July and included guidance on the circumstances when a creditor can use the Closing Disclosure form, instead of the upfront Loan Estimate, to determine if an estimated closing cost was disclosed in good faith and within tolerance. But the provision did not make it into the final rule.