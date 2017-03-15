Nationstar Mortgage agreed on Wednesday to pay $1.75 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for failing to accurately report home mortgage data that is used to identify discrimination.

Though no consumers were affected, the CFPB said that the magnitude of the errors, history of violations and market size of Nationstar, based in Coppell, Texas, led the agency to assess its largest civil penalty ever for violations of the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act of 1975.