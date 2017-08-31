Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON – The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday it had successfully forced a credit repair company to exit the industry.

The CFPB filed a lawsuit last year against Prime Marketing Holdings which operated under various names including Park View Credit, National Credit Advisors, and Credit Experts. The company marketed credit repair services, but the CFPB accused the company of misleading consumers.

