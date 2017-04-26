The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered an auto loan servicer on Wednesday to pay $2.4 million in fines and redress to consumers for failing to abide by a 2015 consent order alleging it bullied members of the military.

Acting on a tip from a service member's father, the CFPB found that Security National Automotive Acceptance Co., an auto loan servicer in Mason, Ohio, did not provide $1 million in refunds and credits of the $2.3 million it agreed to pay to consumers under a 2015 consent order.