WASHINGTON — President Trump’s budget would enact broad changes to financial regulation, including reducing resources to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, cutting a fund designed to help regulators unwind a failing megabank, and eliminating housing programs for low-income consumers.

Although the budget, released Tuesday, is more of a wish list than a concrete legislative proposal, it provides a useful insight into the administration’s priorities. Overall, it is aimed at reducing spending and cutting regulations in an effort to deliver 3% economic growth, a target that many analysts consider overly optimistic.