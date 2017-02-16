The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is seeking feedback on the benefits and risks of using alternative data sources, such as rent or utility payments, that would allow lenders to build a credit history for unbanked consumers.
The bureau plans to hold a public field hearing Thursday in Charleston, W.Va., during which consumer advocates and industry representatives will discuss the impact of using unconventional sources of information.
