WASHINGTON – Most U.S. voters, including those who identify as Republicans, support the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a poll conducted in late June and commissioned by consumer advocates.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters, which was roughly divided in thirds between Democrats, independents and Republicans, found that 74% supported the CFPB and its mission. That included 66% of those who identified as Republicans, 77% of those who claimed to be independents and 85% of those who identified as Democrats. Only 15% of all respondents said they opposed the CFPB.