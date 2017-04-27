Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued four online tribal lenders on Thursday for allegedly illegally collecting debts in 17 states where small-dollar installment loans are prohibited by state usury or licensing laws.

The CFPB claims the lenders — Golden Valley Lending Inc., Silver Cloud Financial Inc., Mountain Summit Financial Inc. and Majestic Lake Financial Inc. — also deceived consumers by collecting on debts that were not legally owed.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial