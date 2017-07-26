The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving quickly to release a rule regulating payday lenders by the fall in a final push before the widely expected departure of Director Richard Cordray.
The CFPB's decision to finalize its arbitration rule earlier this month has bolstered the effort to finish the controversial payday rule, because it's not clear Republicans will have the necessary votes to repeal either regulation.
