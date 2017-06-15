Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposed further changes Thursday to its final rule on prepaid cards and is seeking public comment on whether to delay implementing it a second time.

The agency is not revisiting the entire rule, but instead is proposing adjustments on resolving errors for unregistered accounts and exclusions for traditional credit card accounts linked to prepaid accounts.

