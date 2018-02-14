The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a request for information Wednesday about the effectiveness of its supervisory activities and added eight other topics to its broad review of all aspects of the agency's operations.

The request for information on supervision is the fourth in a series by acting CFPB Director Mick Mulvaney, who froze the agency's enforcement actions in late November, as he conducts an overhaul of the bureau.

The CFPB said it will ask for public input on eight more topics including external engagement, complaint reporting, rulemaking processes, bureau rules not under assessment, inherited rules, guidance and implementation support, consumer education and consumer inquiries.

So far the CFPB has asked for the public and companies it regulates to weigh in on how it should make changes to its enforcement process, administrative adjudications, and so-called civil investigative demands, which are issued to companies during enforcement investigations.

The CFPB said it will begin accepting comments on its supervisory activities on Feb. 20, when the request is published in the Federal Register. The comment period lasts 90 days.

