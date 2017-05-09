A new cross-promotion effort by JPMorgan Chase will give 100,000 rewards points to Sapphire credit card holders who close a home purchase mortgage with the bank.
The incentive is available to Chase Sapphire, Sapphire Preferred and Sapphire Reserve customers who apply for a mortgage to buy a home by Aug. 6. Borrowers must close the loan to get the reward, and refinance mortgages are not eligible.
