JPMorgan Chase has named an ex-Amazon executive as its new head of customer experience for consumer banking and wealth management.
Marbue Brown will oversee customer experience in Chase’s branch network, call centers and digital and mobile platforms. according to an internal memo provided to American Banker on Monday. He will report directly to Thasunda Duckett, the CEO of Chase’s Consumer Bank.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In