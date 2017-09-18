Print Email Reprints Share

JPMorgan Chase has named an ex-Amazon executive as its new head of customer experience for consumer banking and wealth management.

Marbue Brown will oversee customer experience in Chase’s branch network, call centers and digital and mobile platforms. according to an internal memo provided to American Banker on Monday. He will report directly to Thasunda Duckett, the CEO of Chase’s Consumer Bank.

