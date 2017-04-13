A former chairman and CEO of American Metro Bancorp has sued the Chicago company on claims of gender discrimination.
Yman Vien, who was replaced as CEO in August 2013 and fired about a year later, claims in a lawsuit filed in December in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that her dismissal was tied to her gender. She also claims that the bank cut her salary before she was fired and has refused to pay her any severance.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In