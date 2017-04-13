A former chairman and CEO of American Metro Bancorp has sued the Chicago company on claims of gender discrimination.

Yman Vien, who was replaced as CEO in August 2013 and fired about a year later, claims in a lawsuit filed in December in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that her dismissal was tied to her gender. She also claims that the bank cut her salary before she was fired and has refused to pay her any severance.