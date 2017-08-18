Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says it has put a stop to Operation Choke Point, a controversial program under the Justice Department that aimed to discourage financial institutions from servicing businesses viewed as high-risk.

In a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd called the policy a “misguided initiative,” and pledged to end it.

