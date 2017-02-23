Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts’ estimates after posting higher first-quarter profit led by gains in capital markets.
Meanwhile, CIBC provided no updates on its $4.17 billion bid to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in the earnings report. The bank’s offer, which is now at a 10% discount to PrivateBancorp’s share price, still needs approval from PrivateBancorp shareholders.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In