CIT Group in Livingston, N.J., plans to sell its 30% ownership stake in TC-CIT Aviation, a commercial aircraft leasing business in the U.S. and Ireland.

Tokyo Century Corp., CIT’s joint venture partner in the business, will acquire the stake. After the transaction closes, the Japanese leasing and financing company will be the sole owner.

