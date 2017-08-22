CIT Bank in Pasadena, Calif., has made the largest investment in a community development financial institution that has operated locally for 20 years.
The $51 billion-asset CIT invested $2.5 million in Clearinghouse CDFI in Orange County, CIT said in a news release Tuesday.
