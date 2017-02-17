Citigroup cut CEO Michael Corbat’s compensation 6.1% for 2016 to $15.5 million after the firm’s profit declined.
Corbat, 56, got a $4.2 million cash award and $9.8 million in shares that vest and pay out over a number of years depending on the bank’s performance, according to a regulatory filing Friday. He also received a $1.5 million salary.
