Citi has named David Chubak as head of global retail banking and mortgage for the global consumer bank, replacing Jonathan Larsen, who resigned late last year.
Chubak has served as global head of productivity for Citi since 2013 and worked closely with Citi's recent efforts to restructure various operations, including the sale or outsourcing of its U.S. mortgage servicing.
