Citi names Titi Cole to senior post in global consumer bank

Citigroup has hired an executive away from Wells Fargo to serve in a top operations and fraud prevention role for its consumer banking business, the company announced Thursday.

Titi Cole will join Citi’s global consumer banking leadership team in mid-August as head of global operations and fraud prevention. She will replace Aravind Immaneni, who left Citi in May, and report to Jane Fraser, president of Citi and the CEO of global consumer banking.

Titi Cole has held senior leadership roles at Wells Fargo and Bank of America. She will join Citigroup in August.

“Titi is a dynamic, results-driven leader and 27-year industry veteran with a breadth of consumer banking and operations experience across products, lending and customer-centric transformation,” Fraser said in a company memo. “Importantly, Titi is a skilled people leader with a track record of developing and leading high performing teams.”

Previously, Cole worked for Wells Fargo as executive vice president and head of operations and contact centers for consumer and small-business banking. She also oversaw global enterprise functions for all lines of business, including wholesale and wealth management, and her responsibilities included enterprisewide modernization and business transformation, Fraser said.

She joined Wells Fargo in 2015 as its head of shared services for consumer credit solutions. Before joining Wells Fargo she led retail products and underwriting at Bank of America and held a similar retail banking leadership role at BMO Harris Bank. She began her career at McKinsey & Co.

She begins her new role at Citi on Aug. 17.

