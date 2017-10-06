Civista Bancshares in Sandusky, Ohio, has received an upgraded Community Reinvestment Act rating.
The $1.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its CRA rating was increased to “satisfactory” from “needs to improve,” which opens up the possibility of pursuing acquisitions. Civista’s latest exam was completed in May.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In