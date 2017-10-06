Print Email Reprints Share

Civista Bancshares in Sandusky, Ohio, has received an upgraded Community Reinvestment Act rating.

The $1.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that its CRA rating was increased to “satisfactory” from “needs to improve,” which opens up the possibility of pursuing acquisitions. Civista’s latest exam was completed in May.

