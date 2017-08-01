Civista Bancshares in Sandusky, Ohio, will have a new CEO by the end of this year.
The $1.5 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that James Miller will retire as CEO at the end of 2017, though he will remain its chairman. Dennis Shaffer, Civista’s president, will succeed Miller.
