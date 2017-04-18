Print Email Reprints Share

Comerica in Dallas reported higher quarterly profits as it reaped the benefit from slashing energy loans and improving efficiency.

The $73 billion-asset company earned $202 million in the first quarter, compared with $60 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were $1.11, beating a consensus estimate of $0.95.

