Comerica in Dallas reported higher quarterly profits as it reaped the benefit from slashing energy loans and improving efficiency.
The $73 billion-asset company earned $202 million in the first quarter, compared with $60 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were $1.11, beating a consensus estimate of $0.95.
