Increases in commercial and residential lending, funded by low-cost deposit growth, boosted first-quarter profits at Webster Financial in Waterbury, Conn.
Net income at the $26 billion-asset company rose 27.6% year over year to $57.3 million at March 31. Earnings per share increased to 62 cents, beating by a nickel the average estimates of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
